City of Lubbock reports 8 new cases, 2 additional recoveries

Coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 8 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,770: 87 active, 47,958 listed as recovered, and 725 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 1.69%.

