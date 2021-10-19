City of Lubbock reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 80 new cases and 2 deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 65,109: 1,162 active, 63,069 recovered and 878 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 9 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 28 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 2 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 11 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 22 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.