City of Lubbock reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 84 new cases and no deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 64,369: 3,251 active, 60,261 recovered and 857 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 11.37 percent.

DSHS data also showed that 47 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 4 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals. There were 16 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 35 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

