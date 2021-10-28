City of Lubbock reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 85 new cases and no deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 65,710: 877 active, 63,948 recovered and 885 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 35 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 3 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.

There were 20 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 21 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.65 percent.