City of Lubbock reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 87 new cases and no deaths.

A total of 67,049 cases and 903 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 11/19/21)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 38 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 2 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

There were 11 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 18 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.52 percent.