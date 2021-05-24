City of Lubbock reports 88 new cases, 1 additional death since May 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 18 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 16 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 19 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 44 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 22 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 2 recoveries. 

As of 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 6 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 14 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 8 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 14 recoveries.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 5 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 12 recoveries and one additional death.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, the City of Lubbock confirmed 10 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 49,276: 131 active, 48,416 listed as recovered, and 729 total deaths. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 3.31%.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the next COVID-19 update will be sent out Tuesday, June 1. Data will continue to be updated Mondays – Fridays on the COVID-19 dashboard at mylubbock.us/covid19.

Executive Order 34 can be found here mylubbock.info/ga-34

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) maintains a dashboard with state, regional, and county-level COVID-19 statistics and can be found here mylubbock.info/dshs-covid

