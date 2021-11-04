City of Lubbock reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 88 new cases and 1 death. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 66,043: 835 active, 64,318 recovered and 890 total deaths.

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 41 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 2 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.

There were 13 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 24 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.21 percent.

