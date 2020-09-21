City of Lubbock reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 217 additional recoveries

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 94 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 217 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 10,515: 2,307 active, 8,089 listed as recovered and 119 deaths.

For Texas Tech home football games, those wishing to have a tailgate off of the university campus, must follow guidelines set by the City of Lubbock. For outdoor tailgate events with 10-49 participants, a Small Tailgate Approval Checklist must be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of five days before the event.

An outdoor tailgating event with an anticipated 50 participants or more must submit a separate plan for consideration by the Mayor of the City of Lubbock detailing how safety concerns regarding COVID-19 will be addressed. These plans should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of five days prior to the event for approval.

To request approval from the Mayor for other outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.

The City of Lubbock, through the Health Department and Office of Emergency Management, has successfully converted the COVID-19 data set into a new database system. The data migration took place last week. Ongoing quality control checks on the statistics and database continue to be a priority of the City of Lubbock. These efforts have identified cases that need to be removed from the City of Lubbock’s cumulative case count and data graphs. These cases are either duplicate entries (multiple lab result submissions for the same individual), or the case resides in and should be reported to a different jurisdiction ) . The City’s quality control checks identified 34 cases to be removed from the cumulative case count.

The City reports the best information possible each day based on the data received prior to the 4:00p.m. cut-off time. The case information posted on the City’s dashboard is updated daily with the most recent information obtained throughout the case investigation. Please note that daily case counts are correct as of the time received and are used in calculating positivity rates and other relevant metrics.