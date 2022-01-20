City of Lubbock reports 966 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided a COVID-19 update for the county.

The City of Lubbock confirmed 966 new cases and 5 deaths.

A total of 87,942 cases and 996 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Data for the total number of active cases and recoveries were not provided on the dashboard.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 1/20/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed that 61 adult COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 23 pediatric COVID-19 patients were in the hospital.

There were 67 confirmed COVID-19 admissions within the previous 24 hours and 44 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to DSHS data.

DSHS data also showed the hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 23.02 percent.