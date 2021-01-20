Hale County approved to be COVID-19 vaccine provider

PLAINVIEW, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview. The Plainview – Hale County Health Department has been approved by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider.

On Saturday (January 16th), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) announced that Texas will receive 333,650 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week.

DSHS stated, “The vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated. The supply is expected to increase in the coming months, and additional vaccines are in clinical trials and may be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.”

Our staff is working closely with DSHS on vaccine allocations and will provide more information when the clinics are scheduled including dates, times and how to register to receive your COVID-19 vaccine.

Citizens may also visit the City of Lubbock’s Health Department website for vaccination clinics in Lubbock as a regional site at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/health-department.

To date, our local healthcare providers including Covenant Hospital and West Texas Family Medicine, have administered 1,400 vaccines to the public in accordance with the DSHS Phase 1A and Phase 1B guidelines.

For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccines in Texas, citizens may visit the Texas Health and Human Services website – www.dshs.texas.gov, local media outlets or the City of Plainview’s social media accounts and website – www.plainviewtx.org.