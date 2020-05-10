City preparing for 50th anniversary of 1970 tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas — Members of the Tornado Memorial Project Committee and members of TIF are getting ready for the 50th anniversary of the 1970 tornado that rocked Lubbock: May 11.

The committee was supposed to unveil the project on Monday in concurrence with the 50th anniversary, however because of the coronavirus, the project will be completed and revealed on May 11, 2021, the 51st anniversary.

On Saturday, the project leaders reflected on the fateful day that changed Lubbock forever.

Robert Taylor, chairman of the Downtown TIF committee as well as the CEO of United Supermarkets, said he was in college when the tornado occurred. He had been with friends at his apartment near campus.

“Whatever was upright was not upright anymore,” Taylor said. “It was all gone.”

Taylor said his apartment was not damaged, however surrounding homes and apartments were. The tornado ravaged the downtown business district, in addition to the Guadalupe Neighborhood.

Gary Bain was 19 at the time of the tornado, working the night shift at McDonalds. He said he noticed the sky had turned green and was unaware what was going on. At first, he thought it was a heavy hail storm.

“I remember every second of it,” Bain said. “It’s so crystal clear in my mind.”

Bain said the sign out in front of the restaurant had exploded, and the restaurant lost power. He said he, along with a crew and a family with two young children, hid in a basement for 10 minutes before coming out.

“As far as I can see were trees, glass, debris — everywhere,” Bain said.

Monte Monroe, an Official Texas State Historian, said the tornado was devastating to the community.

“It created havoc and destruction on an unimaginable scale,” Monroe said.

Even more heartbreaking, Monroe said, was the loss of 26 citizens that night.

“Their lives will never be replaced but their legacy will live on at this memorial wall,” Monroe said, motioning toward the unfinished project.

Committee members and architects have worked on a design for several years, and with the help of several donors the project is privately funded.

Dan Williams, a broker with Williams and Company Real Estate and chairman of the fundraising committee said the memorial has a meaningful design. The walls are laid out similar to the path of the two tornadoes. It will also pay tribute to members of the community who helped rebuild the city, and the 26 who lost their lives.

The gateway will also feature an orchard and fountain. The walls will feature quotes from family members of those who were killed.

“We’ve got a lot of memories that go on the walls and we’ve taken quotes from them and the Southwest Collection,” Williams said.

Taylor said the coronavirus has also changed the course of life in Lubbock, much like the tornado did.

“It’s kind of the way I felt when I woke up that morning after spending the night in my apartment and seeing full daylight and you could see what’s going to happen?” Taylor said.

People in the community can purchase bricks for the monument.

On the 50th anniversary, Monday May 11, church bells will ring 26 times at 6:55 p.m. At 9:45 p.m. community members are asked to turn off their porch lights.

For additional information, visit the Tornado Memorial website.