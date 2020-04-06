City says 5 out of 6 coronavirus deaths in Lubbock are Whisperwood residents

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials confirmed Monday that five out of the six COVID-19-related fatalities in Lubbock were residents of the Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

City officials first reported on the facility when two employees tested positive for coronavirus on March 25.

An employee of the facility who tested positive for the virus told KAMC/KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com that he was told by his employer not to worry.

There were 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Lubbock nursing homes as of Monday, which was 43 percent of all cases. The city has not specified how many of the cases were residents of the nursing homes and how many were staff.

The families of residents at the Garrison Geriatric Education and Care Center were informed April 2 that a resident at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, but city officials said the case was likely a recent transferal from another facility.

The city announced on March 31 that four nursing homes were under increased surveillance for potential COVID-19 exposure: Whisperwood Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, Heritage Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing and Lakeside Rehabilitation Center.

