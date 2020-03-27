‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 26, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Tonight Americans are one step closer to getting a check from the government — we have the latest from Washington. We’re also hearing from a teenager coronavirus patient who tell us what the symptoms are like and why even young people should take this seriously.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Thursday, March 26, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar