Could you still get unemployment benefits if you were fired from your job?

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Cory McCormick made a data mistake at his local IT job in February.

He was fired a week later, and has been going through the appeal process with his unemployment claim ever since.

“My appeal information has me classified as terminated, but not for misconduct, but for ‘Failed to Perform to Employer Satisfaction,'” McCormick wrote in a April 29 email to the Texas Workforce Commission’s appeals department.

He got on the phone with the TWC Friday and says he should have an update on his unemployment from them Monday.

But, is McCormick — and other folks fired from their jobs — eligible for unemployment?

The short answer is, generally, yes.

“If it’s no fault of your own, then you should be eligible,” TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said. “Misconduct may be an issue.”

According to TWC guidance, examples of misconduct includes violating company policy, breaking the law and neglecting the position.

Overall, more than 2.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $5.7 billion has been paid out in benefits.

During Friday’s media briefing, Gamez also noted that there’s a statewide effort to hire up to 5,000 contract tracers and contact investigators related to COVID-19.

The agency plans to provide the initial, online training for these jobs.

“These jobs are virtual and anyone can apply,” Gamez said.

(Information from KXAN.com)