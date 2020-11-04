Covenant Health provides update on hospital capacity

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health provided an update Wednesday on the number of COVID-19 patients in its units as well as the number of caregivers out across their various ministries.

The update came after University Medical Center reported it was at full capacity due to COVID-19. According to that report, in the previous 24 hours, UMC denied 19 patients in the region but outside of Lubbock and accepted 11.

Covenant Health reported one patient inside the region was denied and 22 were accepted. Covenant also reported that three patients outside of the region were denied and 20 were accepted.

According to Covenant Health, as of Tuesday there were 227 caregivers out across the system. This includes caregivers with Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Children’s, Covenant Specialty Hospital, Covenant Health Plainview and Grace Health System among others.

As of Wednesday, there were 150 coronavirus patients total at Covenant Medical Center and Covenant Children’s, according to the report. Of that, 29 were in intensive care and 121 were floor patients.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 22.09 percent of overall hospital capacity in Trauma Service Area B was taken by COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. TSA B includes Lubbock and 22 surrounding counties.