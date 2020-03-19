Covenant Health updates visitor policies for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health updated its visitor policies in light of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release Wednesday.

The new policy will go into effect March 19 and varies by location.

The majority of the locations will only allow one visitor at a time, but Covenant Speciality Hospital on 20th Street will not allow any visitors.

Read the full release from Covenant Health below:

Safety is our priority. We are taking expanded precautions in light of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 or exposing patients and our caregivers, we have modified our visitation policy.

We understand the importance of seeing loved ones while they are receiving care and know the value visitors bring to our patients. This visitor policy allows us to promote safety while conserving supplies needed to treat and control the spread of infectious disease.

All patients and visitors MAY be subject to a temperature screening.

During this time, we encourage our patients and their loved ones to communicate through phone and video calls.

Changes to our visitation policy are in effect until further notice. We are monitoring this matter closely and will make adjustments, as necessary. If you have any questions about visitation, please ask a member of your care team.

Covenant Medical Center

Maximum one (1) visitor at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Covenant Children’s

Pediatric/Obstetric patients are allowed one (1) visitor (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Covenant Specialty Hospital

Due to the heightened risk for community-spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) within our community, we have implemented a zero (0) visitor policy

Covenant Medical Group

Maximum one (1) adult visitor per patient

Please exercise extreme caution when bringing minors accompanying adults

Grace Medical Center

Maximum one (1) visitor at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Grace Clinic

Maximum one (1) adult visitor per patient

Please exercise extreme caution when bringing minors accompanying adults

Joe Arrington Cancer Treatment & Research Center

Maximum one (1) visitor at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Covenant Health Plainview

Maximum one (1) visitor at a time (these may be interchanged throughout the patient’s stay)

Visitors will be subject to temperature screening upon arrival

Covenant Health Levelland