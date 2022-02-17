LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department provided an update on COVID-19 in the county.

The city reported 47 new cases and 2 additional deaths.

A total 96,614 cases and 1,045 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

Other data can be seen on the dashboard below provided by the City of Lubbock.

(Screen capture of the City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard; 2/17/22)

Texas Department of State Health Services data showed hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B (the greater Lubbock/South Plains region) was at 8.73 percent as of last update provided on Thursday, February 17, 2022.