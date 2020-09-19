COVID-19: City of Lubbock reports 75 new cases and 31 additional recoveries Saturday

Coronavirus

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

As of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 75 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and 31 recoveries. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 10,312: 2,352 active, 7,843 listed as recovered and 117 deaths. 

For Texas Tech home football games, those wishing to have a tailgate off of the university campus, must follow guidelines set by the City of Lubbock. For outdoor tailgate events with 10-49 participants, a Small Tailgate Approval Checklist must be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of five days before the event. 

An outdoor tailgating event with an anticipated 50 participants or more must submit a separate plan for consideration by the Mayor of the City of Lubbock detailing how safety concerns regarding COVID-19 will be addressed. These plans should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of five days prior to the event for approval. 

To request approval from the Mayor for other outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar