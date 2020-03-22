Dallas County and Austin announce new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19

AUSTIN and DALLAS — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an amended order which took effect Saturday night and imposed new restrictions. Toilet paper sales are limited to 12 rolls, or one package per purchase, whichever is greater, KXAS reported. The order goes through April 3.

The Dallas County order also closed nail, hair and beauty salons, spas, and tattoo and piercing parlors that cannot provide six feet of distance. All elective medical, surgical and dental procedures are prohibited.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler signed an updated order on Saturday that requires grocery stores, pharmacies and other stores to do certain things for social distancing. KXAN said the order requires a 6-foot separation between people in line. That includes people waiting inside of the store or outside.

At the time of this report, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported 13,589 deaths worldwide with 315,992 known cases.

The Texas Department of State Health Services had not yet provided an update for March 22. But the most recent official count from DSHS said there were 304 known cases statewide with five (5) deaths.

All five Texas deaths were among folks with underlying health conditions.

