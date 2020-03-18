Dallas County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Critical

DALLAS — According to nbcdfw.com on Wednesday morning, Dallas County health officials said 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total in the county to 39.

The news cases, nbcdfw.com reported, include a teenager, a female in her 20s, a man and woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s and a man in his 70s.

Three of the patients were hospitalized, including one who was in critical condition, nbcdfw.com reported. Eight others were self-isolating at home. The patients were described as residents of Dallas, Coppell, Irving, Mesquite and Richardson.

One case was described as out-of-state travel and two were described as international travel.

