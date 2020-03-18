Breaking News
Tech: Student tests positive for COVID-19

Dallas County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Critical

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Texas News (Version 1) - 720

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

DALLAS — According to nbcdfw.com on Wednesday morning, Dallas County health officials said 11 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total in the county to 39.

The news cases, nbcdfw.com reported, include a teenager, a female in her 20s, a man and woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, three men and two women in their 50s and a man in his 70s.

Three of the patients were hospitalized, including one who was in critical condition, nbcdfw.com reported. Eight others were self-isolating at home. The patients were described as residents of Dallas, Coppell, Irving, Mesquite and Richardson.

One case was described as out-of-state travel and two were described as international travel.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar