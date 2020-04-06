Dawson County announces first death from COVID-19

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — Dawson County and City of Lamesa officials announced the first COVID-19-related death and the sixth confirmed case of the virus in the county at a press conference Monday morning.

Lamesa Mayor Josh Stevens said the man was over 80 years old and was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Dawson County.

“It is difficult to state that this person passed away solely from COVID-19, given other health-related issues that he was battling as well,” Stevens said, “though we can be sure that COVID-19 was a contributing factor.”

The sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 is a man who is over 90 years old, according to Stevens.