Governor Abbott, HHSC Seeking Permission For SNAP Recipients To Use Benefits At Take Out And Drive-Thru Restaurants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott briefs reporters in Arlington about the state’s response to COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. (Pool photo)

The following a press release from the office of Texas Governor:

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission sent a letter yesterday to the United States Department of Agriculture seeking permission to allow Texas Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to use their benefits at take out and drive-thru restaurants throughout the state as Texas continues to combat COVID-19. If approved, it would open up another food source for 3.2 million Texans

“As we continue in our efforts to combat COVID-19, the state must do everything it can to make life more manageable for citizens and ensure that Texans can provide meals for their families,” said Governor Abbott. “This waiver will go a long way in doing just that. I urge the federal government to quickly approve this waiver, giving Texans another food option during this public health emergency.”

