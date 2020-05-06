Grant awards from South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund approach $1 million

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Community Foundation of West Texas & Lubbock Area United Way:

Grant awards from the South Plains COVID-19 Response fund approach $1 million as an additional $220,090 is given to local nonprofits. The response fund was established by the Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way to address the needs of individuals, families, and communities disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak. In the first three rounds of grants, 39 organizations have received funds totaling $938,889.

Funds will be used to meet the following needs:

· 29% – Rent and utility assistance

· 16% – Childcare and youth support

· 32% – Food assistance

· 19% – Medical needs

· 3% – Mental health needs

· 1% – Transportation

The Hope Lodge is a third-round grant recipient and are so grateful; “While we are not able to directly support our cancer patients at the Hope Lodge at this time, we can still continue to support our Lubbock community front line health care workers. Our daily Hope Lodge operating costs have continued, and we are very grateful to the Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way for their kind and gracious support to our ongoing funding needs,” said Robin Gardner, Manager of Hope Lodge Lubbock. “We will have additional expenses incurred through future steps we will take to protect the health and safety of our guests as we work to reopen the Hope Lodge in Lubbock. We express our great appreciation to the Community Foundation of West Texas and the Lubbock Area United Way for their partnership with the American Cancer Society Hope Loge during this community health crisis.”

Close to $1.6 million has been raised for the Response Fund. Gifts will help South Plains community non-profit organizations respond to both the immediate needs and to the long term needs that will arise from this crisis. Gifts may be made online at cfwtx.org.

If you prefer to donate by check, please make payable to The Community Foundation of West Texas with COVID-19 Response Fund on the memo line and mail to 6102 82nd Street, 8b, Lubbock, Texas 79424.

Local nonprofits are invited to submit grant applications for future rounds of funding. The grants committee is continuing to review applications as quickly as possible so that funds are able to go right back into the community. As long as there are funds available, grant applications will be considered. The Community Foundation of West Texas has a vast knowledge of the non-profit organizations within Lubbock and the surrounding 14 counties and can provide the due diligence for each applicant. When stay-at-home orders have been lifted, resources will be directed toward the longer-term impacts of recovery.

Lubbock Area United Way has also started a COVID-19 Response and Resource Center at liveunitedlubbock.org/covid-19 where South Plains residents can go for up-to-date information from hospitals, local governments, Lubbock County school districts, food suppliers, utility providers and more. If you are in need or know someone in need, please visit the resource center or call 2-1-1.

About the Community Foundation of West Texas

The Community Foundation of West Texas is an independent, non-profit, publicly supported, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to help donors meet the existing and future needs of the area’s educational, health, cultural, civic and charitable organizations. The Foundation’s mission goes beyond social service and welfare; our donors are improving the overall quality of life in the South Plains area.

About Lubbock Area United Way

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner Agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United can be learned at www.lubbockunitedway.org.

