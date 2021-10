HALE COUNTY, Texas– Hale County and the City of Plainview in their bi-weekly COVID-19 update on Friday and reported 52 cases, 37 recoveries and two additional deaths.

This now makes a total of 177 active cases of COVID, with eight in a local medical facility, according to the city.

Overall, the total number of cases was 7,669, with 7,331 recoveries and 161 deaths.