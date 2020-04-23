Hale county reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

covid19UpdateGeneric1280.jpg
March 26, 2020
291 KB
1280 by 720 pixels
Edit Image
Delete Permanently
Alt Text
Describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab). Leave empty if the image is purely decorative.Title
COVID-19 Update Generic 1280 coronavirus
Caption

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, Hale County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

One of the new cases is a female between the ages of 41-60, another one is a female between the ages of 21-40, and the last confirmed case is a male between the ages of 21-40. All of the transmission types are considered local and all three residents are isolating at home.

In total, Hale County has reported 19 cases, nine recoveries and four recoveries.

It is unknown if the newest cases are related.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar