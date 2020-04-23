Hale county reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

covid19UpdateGeneric1280.jpg March 26, 2020 291 KB 1280 by 720 pixels Edit Image Delete Permanently Alt Text Describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab). Leave empty if the image is purely decorative.Title COVID-19 Update Generic 1280 coronavirus Caption

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Thursday, Hale County confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery, according to a press release from the City of Plainview.

One of the new cases is a female between the ages of 41-60, another one is a female between the ages of 21-40, and the last confirmed case is a male between the ages of 21-40. All of the transmission types are considered local and all three residents are isolating at home.

In total, Hale County has reported 19 cases, nine recoveries and four recoveries.

It is unknown if the newest cases are related.