Health Dept. COVID-19 testing site moving to Clapp Park pool

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:
Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, the COVID-19 testing at the Public Health Department will move to the pool at Clapp Park, located at 45th Street and Avenue U.
The testing site will be open Monday – Friday, from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and will be a drive-thru.
If you have any questions, please call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.
(Press release from the City of Lubbock)
EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s impacts and vaccination efforts.