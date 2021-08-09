Health Dept. COVID-19 testing site moving to Clapp Park pool

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, the COVID-19 testing at the Public Health Department  will move to the pool at Clapp Park, located at 45th Street and Avenue U. 

The testing site will be open Monday – Friday, from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and will be a drive-thru.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

