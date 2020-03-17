Hot Topic closing all stores due to COVID-19, will pay all employees

(WJBF) – Clothing retailer Hot Topic has announced they will close all stores due to health risks from the coronavirus.
The closure will run from Tuesday, March 17th until March 30th.
During this time, the company states all employees will continue to be paid.
You can view their release below:
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Hidden History: Bringing Black Austin to life one page at a time
- Austin radio personality reflects on career, Black History Month
- Alfred Street Baptist Church traces its historic roots to 1803
- Mississippi: Home of the Gospel and Blues
- Hidden History: Exhibits of Inspiration
- Connecting the past and present through music
- Suffolk teacher dresses up as famous figures for Black History Month
- UAlbany honors Toni Morrison with special exhibit