Jazz is taking down their iconic dollars, and giving them to their employees

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen, is taking down their dollar bills that have lined their walls for 34 years.

Owner, Tracee Brown, said back in 1986, an employee hung up their first dollar ever made. Then servicemen from Reese Air Force Base signed dollar bills and hung them up for future servicemen to buy themselves a drink.

Brown said since then, customers from around the world have created memories, coming to Lubbock and leaving dollars on the walls.

‘Every one of them has a story,” Brown said. “Honestly now after we finally decided to do it, I’m ready. We’re all ready for our new Jazz to start.”

Brown said she has decided to give the money to her staff, to provide some economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to pay it back to them,” Brown said. “I want them to know how much they mean to me, and that we know Jazz wouldn’t be Jazz without them.”

Assistant Manager, Maddy Traylor, said she’ll be using the extra cash to help out with her son.

“My five-year-old is autistic, Traylor said. “So I really need income to supplement for his therapy. It was really hard for us, for everybody.”

Jazz is also paying it forward to their customers. You can win a $100 Jazz gift card if you can correctly guess how much money is on their walls. To enter, comment on their Facebook page