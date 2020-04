AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Juvenile Justice Department on Wednesday suspended the transfer of youth from any county facility where staff or youth have tested positive for COVID-19.

TJJD said, “At this time, the order includes jails operated by Dallas, Harris, and Bowie counties, as well as the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.”

The order remains in effect until it is rescinded.

CLICK HERE to see a copy of the order from Executive Director Camille Cain.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19