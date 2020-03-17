LISD superintendent: extend spring break one week

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Superintendent of Lubbock Independent School District, Dr. Kathy Rollo, recommended Tuesday that the district extend spring break for one week to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The recommendation was announced at a meeting where the district was expected to vote on giving Rollo emergency powers.

Rollo said staff would still report Monday if the proposal were to be passed.

Rollo also said LISD would pay staff during the extended break.

The proposed emergency powers passed unanimously, and will allow Rollo to enact all the mentioned recommendations. The powers will start immediately and last for 45 days.

