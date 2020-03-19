LIVE: Governor announces restrictions on bars and restaurants – response to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday announced restrictions on bars and restaurants in Texas.

Abbott said a state health disaster declaration (and an executive order from Abbott) gives him the authority to limit gatherings in Texas to 10 people or fewer.

People are ordered to avoid bars and restaurants EXCEPT for drive-thru services. People are ordered to stay away from nursing homes and assisted living facilities. People are ordered to stay out of food courts and gyms as well.

Schools are also ordered to close and only provide distance learning.

The order lasts through April 3. Abbott said the order is effective at “midnight tomorrow.”

Abbott said it is not a shelter in place order. Abbott said people can still go to banks, parks, the grocery store and such. Government entities were instructed to continue providing essential services.

Abbott also asked businesses in Texas to find a way to allow non-essential employees work from home.

Governor Abbott also said hotels might be utilized as a way to quarantine those who have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not sick enough to need a hospital bed.

More than 140 tested positive for COVID-19 (or coronavirus) so far in Texas and at least three died, Abbott said.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19