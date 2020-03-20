Lubbock County tax assessor’s office to close

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. Governor Greg Abbott announced that by Executive Order gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people from March 20 thru April 3, 2020 or as long as necessary. This order impacts the way many of us conduct business and will eliminate our face-to-face interactions.

All Lubbock County Tax Assessor-Collector offices will close to the public effective March 23, 2020.

A mail slot is available at the Main Office, 916 Main Street, Suite 102, Lubbock, Texas from 8:30am to 5:00pm with completed paperwork to be returned by mail. Paperwork must be dropped off in a sealed envelope with a valid phone number and either a check, cashier’s check, money order or credit cards over the phone will be accepted. Cash will not be accepted.

We strongly encourage customers to utilize our online or mail services. • United Supermarkets and 2J’s for current and previous months registration • Mail registration or title work to: P.O. Box 10536, Lubbock, TX 79408 • Registrations on-line: www.texas.gov

You may contact us for the latest information as it pertains to our hours of operation and changes in procedures. • Email taxoffice@lubbockcounty.gov • Phone 806-775-1342 (phone calls will be returned during normal business hours) • Facebook @Lubbock County Tax Office • Twitter @Lubbock_Tax • On-Line www.lubbockcounty.gov

Car dealerships should contact us with questions to determine how best to conduct your business.

We will advise you when operations have returned to the normal procedures. During this challenging time, we ask for your support and cooperation. For questions about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1, then choose Option 6 between 7:00am and 8:00pm, 7 days a week.

