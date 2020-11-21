Lubbock doubled number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in under 40 days

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock doubled the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in under 40 days, according to data from the City of Lubbock.

As of Thursday, Lubbock had reported 27,561 COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths in total.

On October 12, Lubbock reported 146 coronavirus deaths. That means Lubbock doubled its number of reported COVID-19 deaths in 38 days. Before that, it took 76 days for Lubbock to double its number of deaths from 73 reported on July 28 to the 146 reported October 12.

Half of the case count as of Thursday was 13,780. The city surpassed that number of confirmed cases October 10, meaning it doubled the number of confirmed cases in 40 days.

The majority of cases and deaths were categorized as being ‘community-acquired’.

A case is categorized as being community-acquired by the city if no other point of exposure – such as another confirmed case – can be identified.

Of the 292 reported deaths, 151 were categorized as community-acquired cases. Of the 27,561 confirmed cases, 15,860 – or just over 57 percent – were in people exposed through the community.

Nursing home residents accounted for 32 percent of coronavirus deaths in Lubbock. Of the 292 deaths, 95 were in people who lived in Lubbock nursing homes. That’s despite nursing home residents accounting for just under 3 percent of all confirmed cases, with 802 confirmed cases in nursing home residents as of Thursday.

Approximately 8.8 percent of the 310,569 estimated Lubbock County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the city and U.S. Census Bureau data.