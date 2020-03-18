Lubbock gives possible locations of COVID-19 exposure

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock released a list of possible exposure points for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Lubbock resident who tested positive for coronavirus visited these two locations: if you were at either of these at these times, the city said to contact the Lubbock Health Department:

LBK Preston Smith Airport 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. March 15

Rosa’s Cafe at 4th street and Quaker Avenue from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. March 15

A portion of the city’s statement reads as follows:

The Lubbock County Case was a student from Texas Tech University returning from Europe. The student developed symptoms and was tested by UMC on Monday. For students returning from abroad, Texas Tech University arranged transportation and a place to stay. This was done to enable students to follow the recommended 14 day isolation period for returning overseas travelers. Based on our investigation the student did not follow these directions and returned to a family home in Lubbock. The family and the student in that home will be placed under quarantine. Quarantine legally restricts individuals from leaving the residence. The family members will be monitored by the health department for signs and symptoms of the novel coronavirus for a minimum of 14 days. During the investigation, the student reported developing symptoms while traveling to Lubbock and while visiting a local restaurant.



Another portion of the statement said:

The Hockley County Case traveled to a state where there is community transmission. The individual was seen at Grace Clinic, Covenant Emergency Department and UMC Emergency Department. The patient is currently hospitalized. The medical facilities will conduct their own investigation to determine any possible exposure and will make appropriate recommendations to patients and staff. The individual did not visit any public places while traveling between home and the clinics. Close family contacts are being followed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.



Related Story: Watch live, City and TTU to hold COVID-19 update at 5:30 pm, amid student testing positive

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19