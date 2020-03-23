Lubbock mayor issues sweeping order closing all non-essential businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock held a press conference Monday where the mayor issued an order to close all non-essential businesses inside city limits.

According to the city, non-essential businesses are explained as:

Non-essential personal services businesses , such as hair salons, barbershops, hair stylists, nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, tanning salons and hair removal waxing businesses.

Non-essential retail establishments, explained as all businesses that don't sell or provide essential services

, explained as all businesses that don’t sell or provide essential services Commercial amusement and entertainment venues

Enclosed shopping malls

Group meeting spaces such as meeting rooms, ballrooms or event spaces

Essential businesses are explained as:

Grocery stores, pharmacies and package stores

Pet supply stores and veterinary clinics

Healthcare providers , including doctor and dental offices, physical therapists, hospitals and clinics

Vehicle fuel stations

Banks and financial institutions

Day care centers

Critical infrastructure businesses that support critical infrastructure or supply chain needs

The order also said building supply and home improvement retailers may remain open as long as they follow federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The order will take effect at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here to read the entire order. A portion of the order reads as follows:

3) In accordance with the Guidelines from the Governor, the President and the CDC, the following commercial businesses, for which social distancing guidelines are impractical or impossible, are hereby prohibited and are ordered to cease operation and close:

i) Non-essential Personal Services Businesses. Businesses which engage in direct, person-to-person services to the public which are not time-sensitive and which are not required for the immediate health or safety of the recipient, including, without limitation, hair salons, barbershops, hair stylists, nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, tanning salons, and hair removal waxing businesses;

ii) Non-essential Retail Establishments. Retail businesses which do not primarily sell or provide the products or services described in 4), below;

iii) Commercial Amusement and Entertainment Venues;

iv) Enclosed Shopping Malls. Any premises which include multiple adjacent retail establishments connected by an enclosed common area; and

v) Group Meeting Spaces. Meeting rooms, ballrooms, or event spaces operated by multi-family apartment complexes or hotels.

4) The following businesses are hereby deemed essential and may continue to operate, provided federal and CDC guidelines are thllowed, including affirmative steps to ensure that social distancing of 6 feet is maintained:

i) Grocery Stores, Pharmacies, and Package Stores;

ii) Pet Supply Stores and Veterinary Clinics;

iii) Healthcare Providers, including doctor and dental offices, physical therapists, hospitals, and clinics, provided they adhere to the Governor’s Executive Order(GA 09) regarding elective procedures;

iv) Vehicle Fuel Stations;

v) Banks and Financial Institutions;

vi) Day Care Centers; and

vii) Critical Infrastructure Businesses which support critical infrastructure or supply chain needs, as described by the Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

5) Building Supply and Home Improvement Retailers may remain open, provided federal and CDC guidelines are followed, including affirmative steps to ensure that social distancing of 6 feet is maintained, including for customers waiting to enter the premises, and only if occupancy inside the premises is limited to no more than 100 persons or V2 of the posted occupancy limit, inclusive of employees, whichever is less.

6) Any business which is permitted to remain open and which does not meet one of the categories described above is hereby required to adhere to federal and CDC guidelines, including affirmative steps to ensure that social distancing of 6 feet is maintained, including for customers waiting to enter the premises, and at no time are more than ten persons permitted to be inside the premises, inclusive of employees and customers.

7) The Lubbock Health Department may require additional sanitation and social distancing practices for any business which remains open.

8) The Mayor may update the restrictions set out in this order as necessary to respond to the evolving circumstances of this outbreak during the duration of the Disaster Declaration issued on March 16, 2020 and any extension of the Declaration by the City Council of the City of Lubbock.