Lubbock reports 108 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

As of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, the City of Lubbock confirmed 108 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), 149 recoveries and four additional deaths. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 9,936: 2,830 active, 6,993 listed as recovered and 113 deaths.

The City wants to remind citizens to follow Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, within the city limits, unless approval from the Mayor is received. That order can be found at mylubbock.us/COVID19

To request approval from the Mayor for outdoor events with anticipated gatherings of 10 or more people, visit mylubbock.us/lubbocksafe where you will find an approval checklist. Completed checklists should be submitted to lubbocksafe@mylubbock.us a minimum of ten days prior to the event for approval.