Lubbock reports 2 deaths, 73 new COVID-19 cases in single day

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths Tuesday, the highest single-day increase in cases since February 5.

Lubbock has seen a steady rise in new cases in the last week, with 244 new cases reported since June 14.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 41.68 percent of those over 12 in Lubbock were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 47.28 percent vaccinated with at least one dose.

That is below the 51.6 percent of Texans fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the DSHS.

As of Tuesday, Lubbock County has 442 active cases and 735 total deaths.