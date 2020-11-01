Lubbock reports third health care worker death

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Friday, 328 health care workers in Lubbock had tested positive for COVID-19, and three of the workers had died, according to data from the City of Lubbock.

The most recent death in a Lubbock health care worker was October 26, according to the city. The worker was between the ages of 50 and 59.

The first coronavirus case in a Lubbock health care worker was reported April 6. As of Friday, there were 328 total cases in health care workers, with 299 recoveries.

In a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday, Executive Vice President of University Medical Center, Dr. Mike Ragain, said on October 28 there were 237 hospital staff at UMC who were out for reasons related to COVID-19.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said at the town hall that just over 400 hospital workers in the city could not work because they’ve either been infected with coronavirus or had to quarantine due to close contact with an infected person.

Parrish said it is important for the residents of Lubbock to do what they can to keep health care workers, such as nurses and doctors, safe during the pandemic.

“This is something we can do as a community,” he said. “Keep our nurses safe. Let’s make this all about keeping nurses and doctors safe.”