Lubbock sees rapid rise in those hospitalized for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Friday, June 26, there were 37 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to data from the City of Lubbock.

Of those hospitalized, 20 were in an Intensive Care Unit and 17 were classified as floor patients.

The previous record was 36 hospitalized, which happened on April 26.

The rise in hospitalized patients was discussed at an emergency City Council meeting where the city discussed and adopted a revised emergency order.

“[Hospitalizations have] increased significantly,” said Dr. Ron Cook, Lubbock’s Health Authority.

Cook said while Lubbock is not at capacity yet, the rise in hospitalizations is a cause for concern.

Number of people hospitalized in Lubbock.

(Click here to see the full image)

“If we go back to the 6th of June,” he said, “that was pretty low. And all of a sudden we’ve certainly increased.”

There were nine people hospitalized for COVID-19 on June 6, the second lowest number reported since the city began tracking the number hospitalized. The lowest number was 8, reported on June 7.

According to data from the city, the highest spike in hospitalizations in one day occurred between June 22 and 23, when 10 more people were reported as being hospitalized compared to the previous day.