Lubbock Veterinarians make adjustments to care for pets

LUBBOCK, Texas — As cars whir by on a busy Slide Road, Acres North Veterinary Hospital sits on the corner of 13th street. In front, a sign reads ‘Dogs Have Owners, Cats Have Staff.’ Whichever the case may be, vets at the hospital are doing their best to take care of pets even during a pandemic.

Dr. Lindsay Mathre, managing veterinarian at Acres North, said they’ve had to make adjustments.

“It’s been quite an interesting situation we found ourselves in,” Mathre said.

Governor Greg Abbott signed off on an executive order that bars elective procedures, however Mathre said veterinarians fall into a category of their own, and don’t apply.

“Majority of veterinarians in the state of Texas have been trying to reduce the number of procedures that are considered elective and delay things if possible,” Mathre said.

Mathre said holding off on elective procedures can be difficult as well.

“Is it something that if we did delay it, would it cause suffering or pain or loss of life or limb to our patients?” Mathre said.

To ensure their safety, as well as the safety of pet owners, they’ve started a curbside vet service.

“Clients will bring their pets to the front door, we get all of their history and information via phone,” Mathre said.

The CDC recommends treating pets as regular family members, and avoid allowing them to be around other animals and people outside of the household. Because although rare, pets can transfer virus particles from their fur to other people.

“Anyone that has tested positive for COVID-19 should refrain from contacting their pets,” Mathre said.

Mathre said she and her staff are trying to help as much as they can.

“Our colleagues in human medicine, they’re stressed and stretched to the max, and so I think all of us can come together as a community–whether that’s the local community, state national, global and help each other out,” Mathre said. “We’ll get through this together.”