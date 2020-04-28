Map shows which Lubbock zip codes have most community spread COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock released an updated map of community acquired COVID-19 cases by zip code on Monday.

A coronavirus case is classified as “community acquired” if there is no other known exposure to the illness such as travel or exposure to a known case.

As of Monday, 73 positive cases in Lubbock were community acquired, according to the City of Lubbock. 68 were included on the map.

The city’s map does not show where the person was exposed to the virus, but rather where they live.

Three zip codes had more than 10 cases: 79424 with 11 cases, 79423 with 10 cases and 79416 with 10 cases.

It is worth noting that the three zip codes all have populations of over 30,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. They are the three most populous zip codes in Lubbock County.

The zip code with the fourth most cases was 79414, with 7. The population of that zip code is just over 18,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

