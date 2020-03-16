Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas — As coverage of the coronavirus outbreak continues, we’ve decided to compile some of the stories that we think are most important and useful to our local audience.
This list is in chronological order. The oldest articles are at the top while the most recent articles are at the bottom.
Lubbock & South Plains Coronavirus Coverage Highlights
- REPLAY: City of Lubbock Health Department press conference concerning COVID-19
- First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Fort Bend County as Texas labs gain ability to test
- No confirmed cases of COVID-19 (or coronavirus) in Lubbock, despite social media posts
- Coronavirus Update: Lubbock officials hope to slow spread so local hospitals not overwhelmed when COVID-19 comes
- “It’s gonna come to Lubbock,” City officials address planning for Coronavirus
- Texas Tech cancels classes for week of March 23 through 27, classes to resume online
- Jojo Siwa postponed, Lubbock put on notice that other events under consideration
- Wayland Baptist to transition to online classes
- Texas Tech holds press conference, impact of COVID-19 on campus
- UMC says patients tested but no confirmed coronavirus
- Panic buying and stockpiling hits Lubbock as fear over coronavirus intensifies
- Lubbock ISD imposes travel restrictions on students & staff for school events
- Covenant Health gives answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19
- Terri Tells You – Facts about Coronavirus with Dr. Craig Barker
- UMC to set up special location for anyone coming in with symptoms of COVID-19
- Brownfield hospital limiting entrances, screening & questioning visitors
- Lubbock County declares local emergency for COVID-19
- List of closings, delays, or changes: School districts, community colleges & universities
- Covenant Health announces new visitor and ministry/facility visitor policies effecting March 17
- Xcel Energy suspends service disconnections
- Chick-fil-A closing dining areas nationwide by Friday, other chains doing the same
- LISD releases statement concerning STAAR testing, coronavirus
Texas Coronavirus Coverage Highlights
- Ted Cruz unknowingly interacted with coronavirus victim
- Senator Ted Cruz re-enters quarantine after exposure to second person with COVID-19
- Texas Tech and TTU HSC impose travel restrictions until April 30
- Gov. Abbott, TDI ask health insurance providers to waive costs associated with coronavirus
- Governor, DSHS commissioner urge Texans to take preventative measures against COVID-19
- REPLAY: Gov. Abbott, state health and emergency leaders hold press conference for coronavirus updates
- UIL suspends all contests in Texas because of COVID-19
- Governor Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements
National Coronavirus Coverage Highlights
- REPLAY: President Trump speaks from Oval Office about ‘fight’ against coronavirus
- Watch: Trump declares emergency, invokes Stafford Act
- WATCH: Pres. Trump, coronavirus task force hold Sunday briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
Once again, this list is compiled for out local audience. For our full coverage of the cornonavirus outbreak, use the link below.