NCAA Track & Field Championships to take place without fans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This is a news release from Texas Tech athletics.

The NCAA announced Thursday morning the Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, currently scheduled to begin Friday at the ABQ Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M., will take place behind closed doors. The decision follows yesterday’s statement from NCAA President Mark Emmert, who announced all future championship events will continue with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. 

“At the direction of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the decision has been made to NOT allow any spectators, including family, to attend the NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships,” the NCAA announced. “The decision has been made to limit the attendance to 1/3 of the venue capacity and based on the number of coaches, participants and necessary personnel we hit that number.”

Further updates regarding the NCAA Indoor Championships will be announced via @NCAATrackField on Twitter, and subsequently shared by @TexasTechtTF. 

