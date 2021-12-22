Plainview-Hale Co. Health Dept. reports 36 new cases, 1 new death in bi-weekly update

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff & Chris Whited | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview-Hale County Health Department released their weekly update Tuesday concerning the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

In the latest update, 36 additional case, 50 additional recoveries and one additional death were reported. A total of 71 cases were still active.

For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.

