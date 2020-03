Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35) dunks on Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday.

Wood is the third NBA player to test positive for the virus, joining the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Wood played against the Jazz on March 7.

Charania reported that Wood has no symptoms and is doing well.

The NBA suspended its season after Gobert’s positive test on Wednesday. Other sporting events, such as NCAA March Madness have been canceled.