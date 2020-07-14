Save Our Summer Community Blood Drive, July 13-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Vitalant:

Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) is calling all donors in the Lubbock area to come and help avoid summertime blood shortages!

During the summertime, with additional travel and schools not being in session, it becomes particularly difficult to meet the local demand for blood. This has been compounded by COVID 19. With many businesses not able to host blood drives due to employees working remotely and enhanced COVID regulations, dozens of blood drives have been cancelled this summer.

In order to counter this trend, Vitalant, in coordination with the South Plains Mall, will be holding community blood drives this week! The drives will be at South Plains Mall in the Grand Court (near the Barnes and Noble entrance) July 13-19th from 12:00 – 7:00 pm. Sunday the 19th will be from 12:00 – 6:00 pm. As part of the donation, blood donors will receive COVID antibody testing, as well as a $10 gift card provided from United/ Marketstreet!

All social distancing and COVID regulations will be enforced to ensure that this is a safe and positive experience for all.

Members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to take a little time out of their busy summertime schedules, come donated blood, and make a lifesaving difference for a local hospital patient!

Those who wish to donate may call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) or visit www.bloodhero.com to make an appointment to give. Walk-ins are also welcome.

