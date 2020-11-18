Seagraves ISD cancels classes for next two days, Nov. 30 due to COVID cases

SEAGRAVES, Texas — The following is a letter sent from Seagraves ISD.

Seagraves ISD Students, Staff and Community,

Seagraves ISD has exceeded 15% of campus staff out due to positive COVID-19 cases or quarantine orders related to a positive case for the first time today. We also have many students and families impacted in the same way. With an opportunity for a natural break next week and the community spread that has now impacted staff and students at all buildings, we are making the tough decision to cancel three scheduled days of classes on November 19, 20, & 30. Regular classes will resume for all students on Tuesday, December 1st. All students will receive detailed instructions from teachers, sponsors and coaches. Staff will receive instructions on schedules for this adjustment from their immediate supervisors. Please continue to take care. We apologize for any inconvenience but feel these decisions are best for the safety of our school and community at this time. Please be safe and enjoy the holiday with your families.

Josh Goen

Superintendent