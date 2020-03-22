WASHINGTON — Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19, his Twitter account announced on Sunday.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” the message said. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

The Twitter message also said on Sunday that Paul’s D.C. office began operating remotely ten days ago.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”

