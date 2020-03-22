Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

WASHINGTON — Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19, his Twitter account announced on Sunday.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine,” the message said. “He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

The Twitter message also said on Sunday that Paul’s D.C. office began operating remotely ten days ago.

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time.”

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar