SWISHER COUNTY, Texas — A fifth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Swisher County on Monday by the Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation.

According to SMHF, 27 people have been tested in the county. As of now, 17 of those tests have been negative and five of them are still pending.

They also reported one person fully recovered from the virus.

In a Facebook post, they continue to remind the community to follow good hygiene and social distancing practices.