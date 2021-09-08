Texas ramping up infusion centers to combat COVID, Lubbock on the list

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Texas Medical Board.

On behalf of the Governor, the Texas Medical Board is sharing information about the establishment and expansion of antibody infusion centers in communities across the state for the treatment of COVID-19. Governor Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Department of State Health Services have established these centers with the goal of preventing a patient’s condition from worsening and ultimately requiring hospital care.

These state-sponsored infusion centers are in addition to the antibody infusion treatments that are provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state.

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more coming online in the future:

• Austin (DSHS) • Beaumont (TDEM) • Corpus Christi (DSHS) • Edinburg (TDEM) • Fort Worth (DSHS) • Harlingen (TDEM) • Houston (DSHS) • Laredo (DSHS) • Lubbock (TDEM) • McKinney (TDEM) • Nacogdoches (TDEM) • Odessa (TDEM) • San Antonio (DSHS) • Tyler (TDEM)

• The Woodlands (DSHS)

The treatment is free and available to all Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider near them.